BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that the UCLA Health Blood & Platelet Center, along with the city of Beverly Hills will host a blood drive on Monday, August 11.

It is noted that accidents, surgeries and cancer treatments happen often, and there is a shortage in blood donations. Individuals can book their appointment and bring a friend.

The Blood Drive will take place between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Municipal Gallery at the Beverly Hills City Hall at 455 Rexford Drive.

Those who donate will receive an AMC movie ticket. A photo ID is required for all individuals to donate. They should eat well and increase their fluid intake several days before and the day of their donation. For questions call Terri at (310) 567-1720.

For anyone with eligibility questions, visit uclahealth.org/gotblood or call (310) 825-0888 Ext. 2.