INGLEWOOD– Undrafted rookie Eric Rogers stole the show on Sunday afternoon, his two interceptions incluiding a pick six helped the Los Angeles Chargers defeat the visiting New Orleans Saints, 27-13 at SoFi Stadium.

Improving to a mark of 2-0 this preseason, the defense has been remarkable allowing 10 points per game. Forcing the struggling Saints into three turnovers as they were confused and wildly ineffective under new Head Coach Kellen Moore, former Chargers Offensive Coordinator.

In spite of the win, it has been a catastrophic week for the Bolts. All-Pro Right Tackle Rashawn Slater, who sustained a season-ending torn patella tendon in practice on Thursday.

Just 11 days ago, Slater signed a four-year, $113 million contract extension, including $92 million guaranteed. The deal made him the highest-paid offensive lineman by average annual pay in NFL history.

Trey Lance had another strong outing, securing the backup Quarterback spot over journeyman Taylor Heinicke. His 5-yard scramble into the end zone, marching eighty five yards down the field.

Lance was 7 of 14 for 55 yards. He also was the Chargers’ leading rusher with seven carries for 48 yards. The former NO. 3 choice in the NFL Draft has finally found a home.

The Chargers’ defense had a goal-line stand and a strip-sack that led to a turnover while dominating the Saints, who committed seven penalties for 56 yards and got sacked five times.

Chargers rookie Jamaree Caldwell took down Tyler Shough for a 9-yard loss in the third quarter. Rogers also intercepted Jake Haener in the fourth before getting hurt with 1:43 remaining.

Our Bolts were the first team to open training camp and are playing an extra preseason game because they were in the Hall of Fame game, beating Detroit 34-7.

In a Battle for SoFi The Chargers visit the LA Rams on Saturday, August 16. Kickoff is slated: Whose side are you on?