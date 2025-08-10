SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a one-story fire at an automotive repair business on Friday, August 8.

The blaze was reported at 7:29 p.m. at 13300 W Burbank Bl. By 7:45 p.m. the LAFD reported 40 firefighters took just 16 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish fire within a freestanding one-story 2,100 square foot automotive repair facility of cinder-block construction. The property was built in 1955.

There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.