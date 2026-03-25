MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced its annual Tsunami Awareness Week which runs from March 21 thru March 29.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page on March 23, the Pacific coastline, which stretches through Malibu, is at high risk of a tsunami. The goal is to help residents learn about the danger and how they can prepare for it.

For more information about the events for Tsunami Awareness Week visit: https://www.tsunamizone.org/California/?fbclid=IwY2xjawQv-WlleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFsSFJpZHVWbFFaTU82amFnc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHjuecRqs9sgg4yUz9RgpKb7RVSYa4AnRR-ZI_VFqpaMTxmT9qewrEoHkIQln_aem_J1EL5eckrfy2653rvYT6VQ.