WESTWOOD—On Sunday, August 10, the UCLA Police Department disclosed that they arrested a suspect in Haines Hall after they recovered stolen posters that honored African American figures.

Haines Hall house the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies Library and Media Center. They also recovered a stun gun, campus keys and other prohibited items.

The suspect faces charges of burglary, weapons possession, possession of stolen property, and a hate crime enhancement.

The campus police have been investigating similar incidents since February 2025. The name of the suspect and age has not yet been disclosed to the public.