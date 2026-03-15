WEST HOLLYWOOD—The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station announced that a suspect has been arrested and charged with allegedly shoplifting multiple times from Ulta Beauty at the West Hollywood Gateway shopping center. The suspect was arrested on Saturday, March 14.

According to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station on its Facebook page, the suspect was arrested after the station’s Detective Bureau investigated the shoplifting and is facing multiple charges.

Those charges include deterring a peace officer, attempted robbery, along with 2 accounts of battery and 3 accounts petty theft with a prior battery.

The name of the suspect has not been released to the public.