WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, March 10, a traffic collision occurred in West Hollywood that left one person injured.

This traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard. A motorcyclist was driving west, when he collided with another vehicle, which resulted in the motorcycle being destroyed.

After first responders arrived on the scene, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The remains of the motorcycle were removed from the scene.

There were no other injuries reported. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released to the public. The cause of the crash is under investigation.