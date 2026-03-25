WESTWOOD—On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the UCLA Police Department announced that detectives have arrested Alexander Schecter, 24, of Santa Monica in connection with a sexual assault, kidnapping, and additional offenses.

On Friday, March 20, 2026, at approximately 12:15 p.m., UCLA Police Department detectives arrested Alexander Schecter, 24, at his Santa Monica residence. Schecter is not believed to be affiliated with the university. He was transported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Twin Towers Correctional Facility for housing.

He was booked on one count of rape by force, one count of forcible oral copulation, one

count of robbery, one count of extortion, and one count of battery. Bail was set at $600,000. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

The arrest follows an earlier incident on March 8, 2026, at approximately 3 a.m., when UCLA Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible kidnapping and false

imprisonment in the 500 block of Landfair Avenue. Two female UCLA students were being

dropped off in the area when the suspect allegedly prevented them from exiting his vehicle and threatened violence. Fearing for their safety, the victims remained in the vehicle as the suspect drove approximately half a mile to the 400 block of Gayley Avenue.

On March 12, 2026, detectives identified Schecter as the suspect in that incident and arrested him on charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment. He was booked and later posted bail.

During the continued investigation, detectives uncovered evidence linking Schecter to a

previously unreported sexual assault involving a female victim with no known affiliation to the university. The assault occurred on October 12, 2025, between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., in the area of Venice Boulevard and Clarington Avenue in the city of Los Angeles.

The UCLA Police Department assumed primary investigative responsibility, confirmed the assault, and developed probable cause for Schecter’s arrest on the additional charges.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims, and they are asked to contact the UCLA PD Investigations Division at 310-825-9371.