MALIBU—On Wednesday, April 1, at 7:58 p.m., the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page it finished the efforts to make improvements to Cross Creek Road safer.

The purpose of the improvements was to replace the old crosswalk lights leading to the Civic Center on Cross Creek Road. These new lights are solar-powered.

The city hopes this will allow the Civic Center at Cross Creek Road to operate independently of the city’s electrical grid and reduce maintenance costs for the civic center.

The new lights installed on Cross Creek Road will also make the Civic Center more inviting.