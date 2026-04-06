WEST HOLLYWOOD—In order to address the issue of distracted driving and pedestrian driving, the city of West Hollywood launched its Drive Mindfully Campaign on the city’s Facebook page.

The purpose of this campaign is to inform the citizens of West Hollywood about the dangers of distracted driving and how it endangers the safety of other drivers and pedestrians.

Additional information about the Drive Mindfully campaign can be found on the city of West Hollywood’s fact sheet via https://www.weho.org/home/showpublisheddocument/42411/637116479875670000.