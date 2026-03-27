LOS ANGELES– The Los Angeles Dodgers quest for a Three-peat began with a resounding 8-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, March 26.

Prior to the first pitch, the Dodgers celebrated their 2025 World Series Title in signature L.A. style. As the rest of the baseball world watches in envy, the Dodger Dynasty continues to cement their place as one the greatest baseball teams of all time.

In celebration of the team’s 2025 title, the Dodgers unveiled their championship flag on opening day Thursday, followed by a World Series ring ceremony this evening.

Dodgers ownership will then raise their championship flag in centerfield and the World Series emblem celebrating their 2025 win will be unveiled. Magic Johnson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Dodgers broke out the gold caps. Rolled out the blue carpet. And enlisted an actual movie star.

But everything before first pitch focused on last year –– when the team won its second straight World Series championship and cemented a dynasty that was worthy of a Hollywood pregame celebration five months later.

Instead, in a 30-minute on-field presentation that included every outside-the-box idea the club could seemingly think of –– from pyrotechnic player introductions, to fighter jet flyovers, to a ceremonial first pitch delivered from Magic Johnson to Shohei Ohtani, and of course the unveiling of the franchise’s ninth championship banner and outfield plaque, it was Rojas and fellow World Series hero Freddie Freeman who were the leading stars of the show.

First, the pair were featured in a video skit with actor Will Ferrell that was played on the Dodger Stadium scoreboards –– in which Ferrell sneaks around the Dodgers’ clubhouse with the team’s two most recent World Series trophies before being discovered by the players.

Then, from out of the center field fence, Rojas and Freeman appeared on the back of a Dodger blue Cadillac driven by Ferrell, holding up the two Commissioner’s Trophies as the car paced around the warning track.

Now, lets get to the game.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned the win, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out six over six innings.

Will Smith and Andy Pages each went 2-for-4, hitting solo home runs and driving in three runs apiece.

Shohei Ohtani finished 1-for-3 and scored a run for the Dodgers.

Kyle Tucker recorded his first hit as a Dodger with an RBI double in the seventh inning.

The Diamondbacks scored their two runs in the fourth inning to take an early lead.

Arizona was limited to just one more hit in the game after Yamaoto’s night was complete. The Dodgers scored four runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to secure the victory.

Catcher Will Smith and centerfielder Andy Pages produced similar lines, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs apiece.

Tonight, there will be another pregame ceremony in which the members of last year’s roster will receive their World Series rings.

And from there, Three-peat pressure will follow the Dodgers throughout the season, as they try to become only the third team in MLB’s expansion era (since 1961) to win a title in three straight seasons.