SHERMAN OAKS—On Wednesday, March 25, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Valley and Van Nuys Division, responded to a call of a reported “shooting,” in the 15000 block of Riverside Drive. Officers arriving at the scene discovered robbery at the Westfield Fashion Square inside Macy’s Department Store.

Macy’s video surveillance showed three suspects wearing blue jeans, black and gray shirts, and masks, smashing the glass display cases with their sledgehammers. The thieves then grabbed the jewelry, watches, and other items and fled the mall. They were last seen heading eastbound on Riverside Drive, in a White Lexus.

Customers were hiding/sheltering in place inside the other stores with the security gates pulled down.

Police gave the all-clear for bystanders to leave at approximately 8:00 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The suspects are still at large. The estimated value of the items taken has yet to be determined.

Anyone with more information on the robbery is encouraged to contact LAPD Valley and/or Van Nuys Division or to remain anonymous call LA County Regional Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

According to LAPD Southwest Division thefts are up by five percent compared to this time last year. California’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force has reportedly recovered over 33,000 stolen items statewide during January and February 2026.