MALIBU—At 3:35 p.m. on July 31, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station announced on July 24, a Malibu/Lost Hills Volunteers on Patrol unit assisted with responding to a call about erratic driving on the Pacific Coast Highway. A person was arrested for driving under the influence.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station received a phone call reporting a white Scion TC traveling westbound on PCH, and the caller believed the occupants were acting recklessly.

One of the volunteers located the vehicle near Webb Way and Pacific Coast Highway and informed deputies of its location. The volunteer continued to track the vehicle, and deputies were notified it was turning north onto Puerco Canyon Road.

Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, assessed the driver’s condition, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Volunteers on Patrol is recruiting new members. Interested individuals can learn more and submit an application at www.malibuvop.team. No additional details about the incident have been provided to the public.