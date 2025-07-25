UNITED STATES—Flight delays are an unfortunate part of modern air travel. While frustrating, they can sometimes lead to compensation — depending largely on where you’re flying, which airline you’re flying with, and the applicable regulations. For passengers traveling between California and the European Union (EU), understanding the differences between U.S. and EU rules is essential to know what compensation, if any, may be available.

EU Regulation 261/2004: Strong Protection for Air Passengers

The EU Regulation 261/2004, commonly referred to as EU 261, sets out clear rights for passengers when their flights are delayed, canceled, or overbooked. The regulation applies to:

All flights departing from an EU airport, regardless of the airline

All flights arriving in the EU, as long as the airline is headquartered in the EU

This means that passengers flying from California to the EU may be covered by EU 261 if their flight is operated by an EU-based airline such as Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, or Iberia. For instance, a direct flight from San Francisco to Paris operated by Air France is covered under this regulation.

Compensation Amounts

Under EU 261, passengers may be entitled to financial compensation based on the flight distance:

€250 for flights up to 1,500 km

€400 for flights between 1,500 km and 3,500 km

€600 for flights over 3,500 km

Since flights from California to Europe generally exceed 3,500 km, the €600 compensation tier applies.

Delay Thresholds and Passenger Rights

If a flight arrives at its final destination with a delay of three hours or more, passengers are typically entitled to compensation.

Passengers are also entitled to care, such as meals, refreshments, and hotel accommodations, depending on the length of the delay and whether an overnight stay is required.

If the delay exceeds five hours, passengers have the right to cancel their journey and request a full refund for the unused portion of the trip.

There are exceptions. Airlines are not required to pay compensation if the delay was caused by “extraordinary circumstances” such as extreme weather, political unrest, or airport closures. However, technical issues and crew shortages are generally not considered valid exceptions.

The U.S. Approach: Limited Federal Protection

In contrast to the EU, the United States does not offer standardized compensation for flight delays. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) requires airlines to refund passengers only in specific situations — for example, if a flight is canceled or significantly changed and the passenger chooses not to travel.

However, for flight delays alone, there is no mandatory financial compensation. Instead, individual airlines may offer compensation or services as a goodwill gesture or based on their internal policies.

Airline Policies and the Concept of “Rule 240”

Historically, “Rule 240” was an industry rule that required airlines to rebook passengers on the next available flight — even on a competitor’s service — during delays or cancellations caused by the airline. While no longer a legal requirement, some airlines still maintain similar provisions in their contracts of carriage.

Airlines may also provide vouchers for food, hotel stays, or future travel credits, but this is not guaranteed and varies from one carrier to another.

Tarmac Delay Rules

U.S. regulations do protect passengers stuck on the tarmac:

For domestic flights, passengers must be allowed to deplane after three hours unless safety or security reasons prevent it.

For international flights, the maximum tarmac time is four hours.

These rules ensure some level of protection, but they don’t address the broader issue of financial compensation for extended delays.

Comparing EU and U.S. Regulations

Aspect EU (EU 261) U.S. (DOT & Airline Policies) Compensation for delays Yes, up to €600 No legal requirement Delay threshold 3+ hours at arrival None (except tarmac delay limits) Coverage scope Flights from the EU, or to EU on EU airline U.S. airlines, mostly domestic focus Refund rights Yes, after 5+ hour delays Yes, for cancellations or significant changes Care (meals, hotel, etc.) Mandatory under certain delay lengths Discretionary; often voluntary

Clearly, EU 261 offers more comprehensive protections for passengers compared to U.S. standards.

Flying Between California and the EU: What Applies?

For travelers flying between California and Europe, the applicable rules depend primarily on two factors: the direction of travel and the operating airline.

California to EU

If flying with an EU-based airline , EU 261 applies even though the flight departs from the United States.

, EU 261 applies even though the flight departs from the United States. If flying with a S.-based airline (such as United, Delta, or American Airlines), EU 261 does not apply. Instead, only the U.S. airline’s internal policies and DOT refund requirements apply.

EU to California

Regardless of airline, if your flight departs from an EU airport , you are protected under EU 261.

, you are protected under EU 261. This means that even U.S.-based airlines must comply with EU 261 when operating outbound flights from the EU.

Connecting Flights and Code Shares

In cases of connecting flights, EU 261 may still apply as long as the journey is on a single booking. For instance, if you book a trip from Los Angeles to Madrid via Frankfurt, and your Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt is delayed by more than three hours, you may be eligible for compensation.

Note that what matters is the operating airline, not necessarily the one you booked with. If you book with United but the flight is operated by Lufthansa, the EU rules may still apply.

Claiming Compensation

If your flight is delayed and you believe you’re eligible for compensation under EU 261, here’s what you should do:

Keep all documents: boarding passes, receipts, and emails from the airline. Note the actual arrival time at your final destination. Ask the airline for the reason behind the delay, ideally in writing. File a claim directly with the airline or through a compensation service like AirHelp that specializes in EU claims.

In the U.S., while direct compensation is rare, you can still request refunds or vouchers through customer service — especially if the airline is at fault for the disruption.

Practical Scenarios for California–EU Travel

Los Angeles to Amsterdam on KLM : Covered under EU 261 for both directions. A delay of more than 3 hours on arrival can mean €600 compensation.

: Covered under EU 261 for both directions. A delay of more than 3 hours on arrival can mean €600 compensation. San Francisco to London on British Airways : Covered under EU 261 due to the EU-based carrier.

: Covered under EU 261 due to the EU-based carrier. San Diego to Frankfurt on Lufthansa : Covered under EU 261.

: Covered under EU 261. San Jose to Paris on United Airlines: Not covered under EU 261 if departing from California, but covered if returning from Paris.

Looking Ahead: Proposed EU Changes

In mid-2025, EU lawmakers began considering reforms to EU 261 that would raise the delay threshold for long-haul compensation from three to six hours and adjust the compensation amounts. While not yet enacted, travelers should be aware that these changes could affect future entitlements.

Until then, the current rules remain in place — and they continue to offer some of the strongest protections available to air passengers globally.

Final Thoughts

For passengers traveling between California and the EU, understanding the differences between U.S. and European passenger rights is vital. EU 261 offers robust protections and financial compensation for delays and cancellations, provided the airline or departure airport qualifies under the regulation. U.S. rules, on the other hand, remain focused on basic care and refunds rather than cash compensation.

Travelers flying from California to Europe would be wise to book with EU-based airlines when possible, retain all documentation, and file timely claims when disruptions occur. Knowing your rights can turn a frustrating delay into a justified payout — and perhaps even offset the cost of your next trip.