SAN JOSE—On July 20, Richard Tillman was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of arson after driving his vehicle into the United States Post Office at approximately 3:00 a.m. The post office is located in a strip mall in the 1000 block of Lundy Avenue, in San Jose, the car ignited, causing a structure fire. It took nearly 50 firefighters to extinguish the fire.



Reports indicate that when the police arrived, Richard Tillman admitted to police that he was “livestreaming it.” The District Attorney in the case relayed his concern over Tillman’s mental capacity. He is expected to undergo a mental evaluation before standing trial for his crimes.



According to the Santa Clara County Inmate Roster, Tillman is an inmate at the Santa Clara Jail. His next court date is scheduled for August 15, at 9:00 a.m. at the Santa Clara Superior Court.



Tillman is the brother of former NFL great and Army Ranger, Corporal Pat Tillman, who died

for his country while serving in Afghanistan in 2004.



Richard and Pat’s brother, Kevin Tillman, made the following statement first to NBC Bay

area, on his family’s behalf:



“Our family is aware that my brother Richard has been arrested. First and foremost, we are

relieved that no one has been physically harmed. We have limited information at this time, but we are in communication with local authorities and are providing as much background context as we can.



I want to be clear; it’s not a secret that Richard has been battling severe mental health issues for many years. He has been livestreaming, what I’ll call, his

altered self on social media for anyone to witness.



Unfortunately, securing the proper care and support for him has proven incredibly difficult, or rather, impossible. As a result, none of this is as shocking as it should be….”