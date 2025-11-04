CASPER, WY—On November 3, former Vice President Richard Bruce, “Dick” Cheney passed away surrounded by family at his home. The family indicated that he died of complications of pneumonia and cardiovascular disease. He was 84 years old.



Dick Cheney (R-WY) entered federal service in 1969, first serving as the Director in the office of Economic Opportunity during the final year of the Nixon Administration. He served as a staff assistant from 1971-1973.



Cheney was appointed Assistant Director of the Cost-of-Living Council and then became the Deputy Assistant to then President Gerald Ford (1974-1975) and White House Chief of Staff (1975-1977).



In 1978, Cheney won the U.S. Congressional race and served as the Wyoming State Representative. He served five additional terms in the state of Wyoming. He served on the House Intelligence Committee and the Intelligence Budget Committee.



In December 1988, House Republicans chose him to serve as the House Minority whip for the 101st Congress. The U.S. Senate confirmed Cheney as the U.S. Secretary of Defense. He took office on March 21, 1989, and served in that position through January 1993.



On July 3, 1991, Dick Cheney was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by George W. Bush. It was Cheney who directed two of the largest military campaigns in U.S. at that time. This was during Operation Just Cause in Panama and Operation Desert Storm in the Middle East. It was for his leadership during the Cold War that Cheney received this most prestigious award.



Cheney served as the 46th Vice President of the United States for two terms under President George W. Bush.

Bush leaves behind his wife, Lynn, his two adult daughters Mary, and Elizabeth “Liz” Cheney, and his grandchildren.