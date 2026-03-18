SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, March 17, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through Friday.

According to the NWS, the heat event carries an elevated risk of heat illness across the general population. Community members are strongly encouraged to take precautions and utilize available cooling resources.

City Library Cooling Centers — Free & Open to All:

-Ocean Park Branch

-Pico Branch

-Main Library

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

-Close blinds and curtains during the day to block heat

-Drink water consistently — do not wait until you feel thirsty

-Wear loose, light-colored, breathable clothing

-Use fans and limit strenuous outdoor activity

-Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle

-Open windows in the evening to allow cooler air to circulate

Residents are asked to check on neighbors, seniors, and those without access to cooling.