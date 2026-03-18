MALIBU—On Monday, March 16, the National Weather Service, which is located in Los Angeles and Oxnard, issued a heat advisory for the Los Angeles area, including Malibu and Santa Monica this week.

Per the statement released on the city of Malibu’s Facebook page, temperatures will range between 85 and 95 degrees. The heat advisory will last until Friday at 8 p.m. Temperatures in the Santa Monica Mountains and other mountainous areas will be hotter than on the Malibu coast. Heat in mountainous areas will be even worse at night as the temperature will increase after the sun sets.

Locations of cooling centers in Los Angeles can be found on the following website: https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/.

Also, more information about the heat advisory and heat-related safety information can be found on the following website.