BEL AIR/MULHOLLAND—On Friday, July 25, the Los Angeles Fire Department had to rescue an individual who feel from a cliff.

At 4:24 p.m. officials received the call of someone falling more than 100 feed on 14200 W. Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest at the Stone Canyon Overlook.

LAFD Urban Search and Rescue team is setting up a rope system to lower paramedics to the patient for evaluation. LAFD Air Operations is enroute to assist as necessary.

Thanks to the efforts of 45 firefighters, one adult female was safely rescued from a perilous position on a hillside. The patient reportedly fell down the side of the hill after losing balance while peering over the edge of the hillside.

The LAFD Urban Search and Rescue crews set up a low angle rope system to safely move the patient up to street level. The patient was transported to a local area hospital for further evaluation.