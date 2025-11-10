BEVERLY HILLS—It is November 10, 2025, and it is time to learn the truth about mold. U.S. residents usually fight mold in their own ways, perhaps with common cleaning agents such as bleach if they spot some dark spots in the bathroom, kitchen, basement… But seldom do we hear about the mold spores lurking in or around us that we do not see but have a tremendous negative impact on our bodies.

In 2018, I met one of the most vibrant, active young women I have ever met. She was born and raised in Southern California in an upscale community somewhere near Hollywood Hills. Unfortunately, she lived there with a silent killer—mold.



It wasn’t something she could see and wash away. It was being piped in possibly through her plumbing or air conditioning in the well-to-do rental unit she resided in. She became very sick with symptoms akin to motion sickness, and vertigo. Once a runner, and a musician, she was now bedridden, reading, and riding in a car made her sick, walking took too much energy.



A year later in San Angelo, Texas, an arid place that sees little rain, I met a woman (a friend of a friend) whose body too, was plagued with mold.

Today, meeting someone that lives with mold toxicity may seem rare. In 2017, Dr. Scott McMahon, was quoted in a newsletter by “REALTIME, A US Bio Tek Laboratory” in an article entitled “Mold Statistics and Facts.”



“Most doctors do not have the training to identify mold illnesses. Possibly every doctor in the United States is treating mold illnesses, and they don’t realize it.”



On April 25, Dr. Roca at PALM Health reported the following.



“The real trouble comes when spores find patches of moisture and grow into mold that produces toxins. The more you are exposed to these mycotoxins, the more your health is threatened, for example, if it grows in your home or your office building. There are approximately five to ten million people in the US walking around with mold toxicity at any given time.”



The symptoms include but are not limited to fatigue, never-ending headaches, brain fog, and continuous musculoskeletal pain.



On October 28, tiny health reported that, “Mold produces spores to reproduce, so a common way to be exposed is through these mold spores. When this occurs, mycotoxins are likely to affect your lungs, bloodstream, immune system, and even your brain.”



Reports indicate this too can affect the gut, causing its own set of problems. People who are experiencing daily exposure to mold may have been diagnosed with asthma.



Others are beyond that and live with chronic pulmonary disease (COPD) and require oxygen. There are some patients on mycotoxin treatments, and immune therapy treatments to help ease the symptoms.



Biocide Labs reports that many patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Inflammation, Lupus, Histoplasmosis, COPD, Lyme Disease, and Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis may be suffering from mycotoxins from mold.





The CDC reports that Mucor mycosis and aspergillosis are two of the most common Invasive Mold Infections (IMIs).



Patients who believe this may be the cause of their decline in health have their homes / workplaces tested for mold.



Pure Therapro Rx suggests urinalysis and blood tests to test for mycotoxins from mold and gives helpful ways to avoid further exposure in an article on their website entitled, “Mold and Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome.













