HOLLYWOOD—I knew it, I knew it the moment that Nathan West returned on “General Hospital” he was not who he claimed he was. How so? He slipped up on procedural police protocol that Dante called him out on and that was an immediate red flag. So, we discovered last week courtesy of Jenz Sidwell that Nathan West is actual Cassius Faison, Nathan’s twin that no one knew about.

Here is the thing about twins: it has to make sense. This makes no sense. Why? Liesl Obrecht. You’re telling me she had twins, but she didn’t know about it? How is that possible, Faison didn’t know Nathan existed for the longest because Liesl took great steps to hide that information to protect her son from his wicked father.

Making matters worse is the fact that Britt happens to know that Nathan is Cassius and she hasn’t shared that information with her mother or close friends. There has to be another twist here, that is not making sense. Cassius knows this project that Britt is working on and I truly NEED details on this project. It has been more than a year and as viewers we have no idea what this project, Sidwell, Cullum, Britt and Faison (bless his villainous soul) were working on.

Is it something to create twins? That feels like the direction we could be heading, but I still don’t know and I need answers today not tomorrow. I mean Lulu is getting super close to ‘Nathan,’ while Maxie has closed that door and the character portrayed by Kirsten Storms feels off the canvas already. What was the point of bringing Maxie out of her coma just to ship her away. Also, what is this big reveal going to do to James. I totally see why Britt didn’t want James to get close to Nathan because that’s not his actual father, it’s his devious twin.

I guess the only shining grace for this tale is the news that Cullum is in massive hot water. Britt and Lucas know that Cullum was the person responsible for killing Marco and I’m just salivating for her to drop that tea. Why? It is an absolute game changer, and it can put two allies in the crosshairs of one another, and I cannot wait to see who comes out on top.

There is more to talk about because Sidwell is focused on taking out Sonny and Danny might be his focal point to send a message. The problem is Cassius doesn’t want this information revealed and he hasn’t spilled these details to Sidwell or Cullum that he knows the truth. What’s the angle there?

We have to talk about Willow because she’s in some hot water. Why? She knows Trina and Kai know that she shot Drew, and Drew recollected his memories from the night he was shot and remembered that Willow, yes that Willow shot her. It’s only a matter of time before Drew gains some of his motor skills back and spills the tea. Kai though, Willow is digging for information on Kai and it’s making me wonder if his time on the soap is coming to an end. That will be devastating for Trina yet again, but making matters worse is this car crash that Curtis and Jordan have gotten into. Jordan was severely injured in that crash, and it is looking like Danny and Charlotte, or Brook Lynn could have been culpable in that crash.

One more critical thing to discuss, I suspect the cracks in Brook Lynn and Chase’s marriage are about to get bigger. This guy’s undying loyalty to Willow is just crazy and I can already see Willow and Chase hooking up at some point, which is going to devastate Brook Lynn. Chase on the other hand is going to be speechless when he discovers that Willow indeed shot Drew and has been playing her like a fiddle. Things are ramping up on “General Hospital” as we’re mere weeks away from what should be an exciting May Sweeps.