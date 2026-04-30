HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, April 29, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported battling a fire at an apartment building in Hollywood. The fire was reported at 9:03 a.m. at 1746 N. Cherokee Avenue. Task Force 27 was on scene reporting a 4 story ‘U’ shaped center hallway apartment building with nothing showing.

Fire crews investigated the building and found a laptop on fire inside. LAFD Hazmat crews responded to secure and properly dispose of a lithium-ion battery. There was no extension of fire. By 9:36 a.m. the fire was extinguished. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.