HOLLYWOOD—There are movies you watch… and then there are movies you feel. “Michael is absolutely the latter. From the moment the film begins, you sense that this isn’t just another biopic—it’s an experience. One that takes you beyond the headlines, beyond the larger-than-life persona, and into the heart of a man whose music shaped generations. And whether you grew up listening to him or simply knew of his impact, this film has a way of pulling you in and not letting go.

What struck me most was the emotional depth. We’ve all heard the stories, the triumphs, and the controversies over the years. But this film manages to present a more human side—one that feels vulnerable, driven, and at times, incredibly misunderstood. It doesn’t rush through moments, and that slower pace allows certain scenes to resonate in a more meaningful way.

A standout in the film is Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, who takes on the monumental role of portraying his uncle. It’s no small task stepping into the shoes of one of the most iconic entertainers in history, yet Jaafar brings a natural presence that feels both respectful and authentic. There are moments where the resemblance—both in appearance and movement—is almost uncanny, adding another layer of realism to the performance.

And then there’s the music. Hearing those iconic songs woven throughout the film is nothing short of powerful. It’s one thing to listen to Michael Jackson on the radio, but it’s another to experience his music in the context of his life story. Each note feels intentional; each performance layered with emotion. At times, it’s almost impossible not to get chills—especially when the film captures the energy and magic that made him such a global phenomenon.

Interestingly, in today’s social media world, Michael Jackson’s influence continues to live on in unexpected ways. Take Fabio Jackson, a TikTok personality who has gained attention for his striking resemblance to the King of Pop. Watching the film, it’s hard not to think about how that likeness—those signature expressions and movements—still resonate so strongly that they can be mirrored decades later. It’s a testament to just how deeply Michael’s image and style are embedded in popular culture.

Visually, the movie does a beautiful job recreating the eras that defined his career. The attention to detail—from costumes to stage performances—adds a level of authenticity that fans will truly appreciate. There’s a sense of care in how everything is presented, as if the filmmakers understood the magnitude of the legacy they were entrusted with. But beyond the visuals and the music, what really stayed with me was the emotion. There are moments in this film that are quiet, reflective, and deeply moving—the kind that make you pause and think, not just about Michael Jackson, but about fame, pressure, and what it means to live under a constant spotlight.

I also found myself thinking about how rare it is for a film to evoke both nostalgia and a fresh perspective at the same time. For longtime fans, there’s a sense of revisiting something familiar—songs, performances, moments in history. But at the same time, the film offers a different lens, one that encourages you to see beyond what you thought you already knew. Walking out of the theater, I noticed something interesting people weren’t rushing to leave. There was a quiet among the audience, almost as if everyone needed a moment to take it all in. That, to me, says a lot. When a film lingers like that, when it stays with you even after the credits roll, you know it’s done something right.

In the end, “Michael” feels less like a traditional movie and more like a tribute—one that honors the music, the artistry, and the complexity of a life lived on a global stage. It reminds us why his influence continues to resonate—not just through film, but through new generations, new platforms, and even familiar faces that keep his spirit alive.

For me, it was more than just a night at the movies. It was an emotional journey—one filled with chills, reflection, and a renewed appreciation for a legacy that continues to inspire.

And sometimes, that’s exactly what great storytelling is meant to do.

Rose’s Scoop: I see a sequel coming on. If you haven’t seen it, it’s a definite must-see!