WESTWOOD—On Friday, August 8, the ULCA Police Department announced that detectives recently served search warrants in connection with two separate incidents.

The first case involved the theft of rare Chinese manuscripts, and it was turned over to the FBI.

A second search warrant was related to a firearms-related arrest at the parking lot of a UCLA-owned off-campus building.

Both investigations remain active, and prosecutors filed charges against both suspects.

No additional details about the incidents have been disclosed to the public.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our campus community,” said the UCLA PD in a statement.