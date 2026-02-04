SANTA MONICA—On Monday, February 2, three vehicles collided in West Hollywood at Santa Monica Boulevard and Larrabee Street.

According to WEHO Online, this traffic collision occurred early on Monday morning, where a witness indicated a black SUV collided with a black sedan near Revolver Video Bear, then hit a third vehicle in front of Fiesta Cantina.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station is asking any member of the public with information regarding this collision that occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard contact the station at (310) 855-8850.