SANTA MONICA—Over the last three months, the Santa Monica Police Department investigated an organized retail theft ring who was stealing from retailers in Southern California and reselling the items for profit at other locations.

The investigation led to the arrest of 5 people and the recovery of roughly $100,000 in stolen items.

Search warrants were served in Van Nuys, Sylmar, Fontana, and Jurupa Valley.

• In Sylmar, more than 120 items of stolen merchandise were recovered, with an estimated value of approximately $11,000. One suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property with intent to sell.

• In Fontana, thousands of stolen items were recovered, with an estimated value of approximately $65,000. Three individuals were arrested on related charges.

• In Jurupa Valley, approximately $24,000 in stolen merchandise and suspected counterfeit items were recovered. One suspect was arrested.

The efforts of the Santa Monica Police Department were done in conjunction with both the Organized Retail Crime Task Force of the California Highway Patrol Border Division and the Organized Retail Theft Task Force of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.