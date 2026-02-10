SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, February 7, a man was killed in a car crash that occurred on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway.

According to reports, the crash occurred on the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway at Bundy Drive and was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 1:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol and members of the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene.

Per the post that was released on the Facebook page of California Accident Alerts, the firefighters determined that the driver died at the scene. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Alexander St. John.

In addition, according to the Facebook post of California Accident Alerts, two vehicles were involved in the car crash. No additional details have been released about the incident.

The eastbound side of the Santa Monica 10 Freeway was closed afterward as a result of the car crash, but it reopened several hours later. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.