MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that one of the lanes comprising the Pacific Coast Highway will be closed on the nights of Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11.

The closure is for workers with the California Department of Transportation can add devices to the median dividing the two lanes to improve vehicle safety along the Pacific Coast Highway.

Only one lane will be open on the Pacific Coast Highway close to Corral Canyon Road. The lane will be only Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.