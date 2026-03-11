SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that its alerting the public about Community Connect, which is a tool that gives Santa Monica’s first responders the critical information needed for them to make quick, informed decisions during an emergency.

How to get started:

1) Create an account

Sign in for free with your email, phone number and address.

2) Enter the info that matters most

Add details that help firefighters assist you more effectively in an emergency.

3) Help your Fire Department when seconds count

Keep your information updated so we’re always ready to respond.

“Community Connect is a vital piece of technology that provides first responders with critical information regarding your residence or business. This information, which the homeowner or business owner inputs, allows first responders to make strategic and tactical decisions enroute should the need arise for us to respond in an emergency. In an emergency, seconds can often mean the difference in the outcome of an emergency. Having information such as floor plans, pets, or specific medical needs will assist responders in those critical moments when every second matters,” states SM Fire Chief Hallock on the Community Connect website.

Data provided to Community Connect is secure and is used only for the purpose of better serving individuals during emergency situations. The information is never used for any other purpose. All logins are password protected with bank level encryption and security. Anyone comfortable logging in to their online bank will be comfortable logging in to Community Connect.

Having details like floor plans, pets or specific medical needs can make all the difference when every second matters.

To learn more and sign up at: www.communityconnect.io/info/ca-santamonica.