BEVERLY HILLS—The singer and record producer Lionel Richie, known for songs such as “The Only One,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and “Stuck on You,” and for being a member of the 70s R&B group Commodores, is also one of the judges on American Idol, and lives in Beverly Hills. Early Friday morning, the Beverly Hills police arrived at his residence after receiving an emergency call shortly after midnight about an unknown person who was attempting to rob the house. The police have now arrested a suspect.



After securing the area, the police searched the neighborhood. They found a 38-year-old man, Michael Bond, near Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Glen, which placed him a few blocks away from Lionel Richie’s residence. Bond faces one count of residential burglary. He was scared off after entering the home by the security system, which sounded an alarm, and was unable to steal anything; however, he was recorded on surveillance video. He is now being held on a $50,000 bail.



Although Lionel Richie was home at the time of the robbery, he was not injured. The police investigation is ongoing.