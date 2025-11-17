MALIBU—On Friday, November 14, authorities announced that they found a man from Malibu who went missing from the Malibu-Calabasas area on July 13. David was last seen on July 15, 2025, at 1:18 p.m.



David Marchesano, 41, went missing with his son Jackson, 11. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, when the disappeared they were driving a white 2014 Volkswagen Passat. Marchesano suffers from a mental health condition.



Jackson was found on Wednesday, November 12, as well as the missing car.



No details have been provided by the authorities about where father or son were found or where the car was found.