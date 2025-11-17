BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, November 13, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department chased a silver Ford Fusion through Beverly Hills. The two children who drove were alleged to have stolen the vehicle from their mother.



The chase started in Mid-City. It continued into West Los Angeles, and from there onto the northbound 405 Freeway, after which the drivers of the silver Ford Fusion exited the freeway and drove through the San Fernando Valley and then into Reseda.



The chase was joined by a white Dodge Durango. The silver Ford Fusion crashed into a curb near Hesperia Avenue and Vanowen Street, but the chase was not over as the driver and passenger fled the vehicle. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department caught up with the suspects.



According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the drivers of the white Dodge Durango belonged to the suspects family. No additional details about the case have been disclosed to the public.