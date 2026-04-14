THOUSAND OAKS—On April 13, the pop music star, Britney Spears, 44, voluntarily admitted herself into a rehabilitation program. This is something she did on her own after being arrested and detained for suspicion of a DUI by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) on March 4th.



At the time of her arrest, a representative made the following statement to Fox News Digital on Britney Spears’ behalf.



“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Brittney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.



Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success.”



And so it’s happening. The pop star was compliant with the police during the arrest. She has since checked herself into another music icon, Eric Clapton’s Crossroads facility in Antigua.



Clapton’s Crossroads comes highly recommended and has multiple programs according to each person’s individual needs. The following came directly from the website.



“At Crossroads Centre Antigua, we view addiction as a compulsive dependence on alcohol, substances, people, or behaviors, despite harmful consequences. Addiction is a condition that is progressive unless it is properly treated, and our model of treatment is a proven method that works. We believe there are two core goals necessary for success:

A commitment to abstinence from alcohol, drugs, and self-harming behaviors.



A change-in-lifestyle— [Lasting Lifestyle Changes] that supports abstinence and promotes personal growth in recovery.



All members of the Crossroads Antigua staff are dedicated to helping each of our clients to achieve both of these goals.



Between the late 1990’s through the early 2000’s, Britney Spears was the Princess of Pop. She rose to prominence with, Baby One More Time, capturing the hearts and fan base of many teenagers.



Now, the pop star has two young adult sons of her own who, as her representative stated in March, are supporting her through this next chapter to “set her up for success.”





