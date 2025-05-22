SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, May 20, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Ryan Kwong, 28, of San Francisco, was charged in connection to a collision in the Sunset District that resulted in numerous injuries on May 17. Kwong was scheduled to be arraigned on May 21, in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice.

He is charged with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury (VC 23153(a)), four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol with a .08% blood alcohol concentration causing injury (VC 23153(b)), and three counts of reckless driving causing injury (VC 23103(a)). The criminal complaint also includes numerous allegations including that the defendant, was driving at excessive speed, recklessly (VC 23582(a)), that his blood alcohol concentration was greater than .15% (VC 23578), and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victims (PC 12022.7(a)).

The San Francisco Police Department reported on Saturday, May 17, at approximately 1:59 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street regarding a collision involving two occupied vehicles.

The victim vehicle was occupied with three adults, and paramedics transported all three to a local hospital, with one individual sustaining life-threatening injuries, and two other occupants with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. During the course of the investigation, officers determined that Kwong was driving under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.