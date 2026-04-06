MULHOLLAND/LAUREL CANYON—On April 2, the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a hiker on Mulholland Drive.

The incident was reported at 12:28 p.m. at 8527 Mulholland Dr. near the Beverly Crest region. An adult female with 3 children (unknown ages or genders) requested LAFD assistance due to becoming “lost” while hiking a local trail.

LAFD Air and Ground units responded and located the group, whom were successfully and safely escorted to the trailhead on foot. There were no reports of any injuries.