SANTA MONICA—On October 31, the City of Santa Monica announced that the 85-year-old pedestrian bridge that connects Ocean Avenue to the Santa Monica Pier will be replaced in time for the 2028 Olympics.



On November 13, The Malibu Times first reported that in early 2025, once the proper permits are obtained, bids for the job will be accepted by experienced contractors.



The new plans include a 275-foot bridge that widens into four lanes in the area that runs through the Pacific Coast Highway.



Reports indicate that this is a $29 million project that will include the removal, rehabilitation, and reinstallation of the iconic blue Santa Monica Pier sign that has hung above the pier for decades.



The initial announcement was made by the Santa Monica City Councilman, Paul Grisanti is as follows:



“Flanked by the famous blue archway at its entrance, the Pier Bridge is a crucial link from Palisades Park and Colorado Avenue and has welcomed millions of residents and visitors to the world-famous Santa Monica Pier.



The new bridge will include seismic safety upgrades, increased functionality, and accessibility, and will feature expanded walkways, new lighting, and railing.



Both the current Trancas and Corral Canyon projects are taking a lot longer than projected and the Trancas project is smaller than the one proposed at Topanga. With regard to, whether the Santa Monica pedestrian bridge and the other projects can all be completed in time for the July 2028 Olympics,” Grisanti concluded.