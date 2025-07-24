SOUTH KOREA—At the “2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships,” they won four gold, seven silver, and 14 bronze medals—every team member placed. Following success at the Kim Un-yong Cup, this marks two consecutive international competitions with 100% medal placement, proving their skills globally.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (led by Chairman Man Hee Lee, hereafter referred to as Shincheonji Church of Jesus) taekwondo representative team once again demonstrated their talent on the international stage by achieving full medal placement at the “2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships.”

The event, hosted by the Park Chung-hee Cup Organizing Committee and co-organized by the Gyeongbuk Taekwondo Association and Sangju Taekwondo Association, drew over 4,200 athletes from 18 countries including South Korea, the U.S., and France. Held at the Sangju Indoor Gymnasium from July 18 to 21, the competition featured diverse categories such as overall performance, breaking, poomsae, kicking, and sparring—providing a comprehensive evaluation of the athletes’ skills.

On July 19, 25 Shincheonji athletes competed in the individual recognized poomsae division. Despite a short preparation period, the athletes showcased exceptional performance through focused training and perseverance. Their efforts earned them a total of four gold, seven silver, and 14 bronze medals—an achievement where every team member medaled.

This competition also served as a significant platform for elevating Korea’s cultural diplomacy status. As taekwondo originated in Korea, the international event left a strong impression on both domestic and foreign participants.

Gold medalist Lee Jun-wi commented, “We didn’t have a lot of time to train, but I tried to focus as much as possible within the time we had. I’m grateful that the hard work paid off with good results.”

Head coach Kim Deok-hoon added, “Being an international event, there was a high level of competition with many outstanding athletes from both Korea and abroad. I’m proud that our team was able to perform steadily without wavering. Based on this experience, we’ll systematically improve our training system and strategies so we can return next year with more athletes and stronger performances.”

The Shincheonji Taekwondo team not only excelled at this event but also achieved full medal placement earlier this month at the “2025 Kim Un-yong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships” held in Busan. All 12 participating team members earned medals there—two gold, four silver, and five bronze—marking back-to-back all-team wins at international competitions.

Additionally, during last year’s “2024 Mungyeong World Taekwondo Hanmadang,” five out of 18 Shincheonji participants placed, further establishing the team’s consistent performance and credibility at both domestic and international tournaments.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus continues to actively foster talent and promote healthy community engagement not only in faith but also in sports, culture, and the arts. The church aims to contribute to a healthier society and lifestyle through continued investment in sports and physical education.