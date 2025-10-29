BEVERLY HILLS/STUDIO CITY—On Tuesday, October 28, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division and North Hollywood Division reported arrests were made in connection to the “Shade Snatcher” Commercial Burglary Investigation targeting high-end optical eyewear and sunglasses stores throughout Los Angeles County and Orange County.

The LAPD reported between February and July 2025, detectives identified a sophisticated burglary crew responsible for a large-scale series of “smash-and-grab” commercial burglaries targeting high-end optical retailers and luxury boutiques across Southern California. Each burglary followed a similar pattern.

The suspects used stolen vehicles, usually older SUVs or pickup trucks, to crash through storefronts and bypass security measures during the early morning hours. Once inside, multiple suspects carrying laundry baskets or storage bins quickly stole designer eyewear, handbags, and other merchandise before fleeing in coordinated convoys of follow-up vehicles. The total losses from these crimes amounted to roughly $2.68 million in stolen property and $499,000 in property damage.

Through investigative follow-up, including a meticulous review of surveillance footage and examination of forensic evidence, investigators linked the same vehicles and suspects to multiple crime scenes. The stolen vehicles used to ram through property doors were often taken from South Los Angeles neighborhoods hours before the burglaries, and several key secondary vehicles were consistently seen trailing or leaving the crime scenes. Video evidence confirmed multiple suspects at or near the burglary locations, further supporting their involvement.

Investigators also worked with several outside agencies, including Manhattan Beach Police Department, Newport Beach Police Department, Pasadena Police Department, Alhambra Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, and San Diego Police Department, to share case notes, video footage, vehicle data, and evidence.

The ongoing investigation, officially titled “The Shade Snatchers” led to the identification of at least 10 suspects, including documented gang members and repeat offenders of property crimes. LAPD North Hollywood Burglary Detectives, with assistance from the Metropolitan Division, Commercial Crimes Division, and Gangs and Narcotics Division, carried out surveillance operations and secured multiple search and arrest warrants. This investigation led to the arrest of the primary suspects, including three adults and three juveniles.

The adult suspects have been identified as:

· Phillip T. Harris, 37, of Bellflower

· Orlando D. Neal, 37, of Los Angeles

· Rasheed Reed, 25, of Compton

A total of 26 counts of Burglary and Grand Theft were filed, along with additional firearm-related charges, including possession of an assault pistol, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a silencer. Bail amounts for the suspects range from $500,000 to $1,225,000, depending on their level of involvement.

This case remains active and is being prosecuted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Organized Crime Section. Detectives are working to identify additional suspects and other crimes this group may have committed. The case is being submitted to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Detectives are seeking further information about these burglaries and are asking the public for help. Any additional information can be given to the North Hollywood Burglary Detectives.

Released surveillance footage highlights one incident to illustrate the suspect’s actions. The video can be viewed on the LAPD Headquarters YouTube Channel.

Anyone with details related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Colin Langsdale, Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-6940, or Detective Brandon McConnell, North Hollywood Division at 818-754-8377. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.