SANTA MONICA—On Friday, February 6, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that as part of the Pier Bridge Replacement Project, construction crews will temporarily close the Moomat Ahiko Way off-ramp from southbound Pacific Coast Highway from February 9 through February 27 to construct the foundation for a temporary pedestrian bridge ahead of the pier bridge reconstruction.

The pedestrian bridge will ensure continued access to the Santa Monica Pier throughout the project.

Motorists traveling to the area are advised to allow for extra travel time and use alternate routes during the two-week off-ramp closure period.

Pier restaurants, shops and entertainment, as well as parking and visitor access will remain open and accessible throughout the Pier Bridge Replacement construction period, ensuring residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the Pier with minimal disruption.

Anticipated Pier Bridge Replacement Project timeline:

-December 2025 to June 2026: Mobilize, Vehicle Ramp

-February 2026 to June 2026: Temporary Pedestrian Bridge

-June 2026 to September 2026: Demolition

-July 2026 to December 2026: Foundations/Piles

-October 2026 to August 2027: New Bridge

-June 2027 to September 2027: Clean Up, Restore Parking Lot

-December 2027: Project Complete

Construction schedules are subject to change. Pier restaurants, shops and entertainment, as well as parking and visitor access will remain open and accessible.

DETOURS:

From southbound PCH, turn left on California Incline. Turn right to access Ocean Avenue from southbound PCH, continue to northbound I-10. Exit Lincoln Ave and turn left. Turn left on Colorado Avenue and continue to access Ocean Avenue.

For project updates, including signing up for construction alerts, visit santamonica.gov/pierbridge.