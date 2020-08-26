STUDIO CITY — The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD/District) has scheduled a truck-mounted mosquito control treatment in Studio City for Thursday, August 27, between 2:00 – 5:00 a.m.

The treatment will be done in order to decrease the mosquito population and lower the risk of potential disease transmission. There have been “high numbers of West Nile virus and elevated levels of mosquito activity in the neighborhood of Studio City,” according to the GLACVCD.

“This type of treatment application is just one of our many tools to control mosquito populations and reduce the risk of West Nile virus transmission,” said Susanne Kluh, director of scientific-technical services. “While mosquito activity is increasing throughout the County, this particular area in Studio City has just the right conditions for this treatment application to be the most effective.”

Personnel from District will spray a substance that contains spores that produce proteins that specifically target and only affect the larvae of mosquitoes. It has no toxicity to people and pets, nor does it harm the finishes on cars or homes.

District encouraged residents to visit the District’s website for the latest information on mosquito activities. The District will notify residents in the treatment areas through physical postings, social media, Nextdoor, and news media.

The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Infected individuals may experience “mild symptoms including fever, muscle aches, and tiredness,” according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said the West Nile virus “continues to be a serious health threat to residents in Los Angeles County.”

“We encourage residents to check for items that can hold water and breed mosquitoes, both inside and outside their homes, and to cover, clean or clear out those items,” Davis said on August 12. “Residents should protect themselves from diseases spread by mosquitoes by using EPA-registered mosquito repellent products, especially during the peak mosquito season which lasts from June to November in Los Angeles County.”

There have been 27 West Nile virus cases confirmed in California in 2020 as of August 21, with 5 in Los Angeles County.