WEST HOLLYWOOD—In response to sightings of coyotes in West Hollywood parks and on residential streets and in yards, the West Hollywood City Council is seeking to address residents’ concerns about the animals.



As part of this effort, on November 7, the city made available on WeHoTV, a recording of the Coyote Management and Coexistence Virtual Meeting it hosted last year, in partnership with the City’s Neighborhood and Business Safety Division and the Los Angeles County Department of Agriculture.



In addition, according to city officials, the coyotes are venturing into human neighborhoods in search of food.



The West Hollywood City Council has encouraged residents to report any coyote sightings by contacting the Neighborhood and Business Safety Division.



Also, last year’s Coyote Management and Coexistence Virtual Meeting can be viewed on YouTube at the following link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPwCM9dyKSg&t=1s.