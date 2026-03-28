HOLLYWOOD—Talk about some stunning television, which is the one thing I love about “General Hospital” when they do things right. I mean in a matter of like 4 days the soap opera has reached some climatic moments in storylines that have slowly dragged. I don’t even know where to begin. So I’ll just start with Marco. After being busted by Lucas, he was forced to make a decision and he chose love over his father, Jenz Sidwell.

The problem is that that pesky butler doesn’t like Marco or Lucas and he has been touting that to Jenz every moment he gets. That spilled over to Cullum who finally got the evidence that Marco was not to be trusted. Why? Marco stole one of those vials to provide Lucas so that could create a dosage that Britt has access to. Britt got access, but Cullum found out and her life was at risk.

Before Ross got to Britt, he decided it was time to take out Marco and stabbed him several times at Alexis’ law firm. He was literally bleeding out when Alexis and Danny stumbled upon him. The verdict is still out on Marco and Ross, who were both rushed to “GH” to be treated for injuries.

Yeah, Ross put up one hell of a fight against Jason Morgan on the pier, and Jason, what the hell dude? You normally take people out without so much as a blink, but Cullum was giving you the business and if it wasn’t for Rocco, you would be in major trouble. Yes, that Rocco people fired a bullet into Ross’ back saving Jason and Britt in the process. There is just one problem: Rocco was caught by Nathan.

Talk about a turn of events, yeah, because Nathan who is freshly off of sleeping with Lulu went into protective mode to halt Rocco being caught up in this mess. Jason, Britt and Nathan agreed that Jason shot Ross and Rocco was nowhere near the Pier. Lulu was not pleased to hear about this, which resulted in her having to keep a whopper of a secret from Dante about their son. My big inquiry is what will happen once Sonny learns what his grandson became entangled in.

I’m also eager to discover how Jenz will react to his son being stabbed, and who he plans to take his anger out on is it Sonny, Pascal or will he connect the dots and realize that Ross tried to murder his son because he jeopardized their project. Well, we don’t have to wait, because “GH” decided it was time to Marco to go as he died on the operating table. Elizabeth was forced to break that news to Lucas that was devastated. I mean this guy is just so unlucky in love and when he finds it, it’s taken away from him. Just gut-wrenching to witness. Jenz suspects Sonny, he would be wrong, but the only people who can confirm those details is Cullum is didn’t die, but who is going to believe the truth without concrete evidence?

Dante is getting on my last nerve as the Port Charles Police Commissioner his high and mighty act is just so damn annoying already. So is Chase, gosh, those too are so goody too-shoes I can’t stand it. I need a scandal involving those two to erupt, so we can truly see them have to break the rules.

Carly and Valentin are still dancing about where they stand after sleeping together. Carly is regretting the move, but too little too late, as I think Valentin may have developed feelings. I like these two together, and Jack has no idea that the woman he loves and the guy he despises are working together to take him out.

What has just erupted in the past week and a half, is going to have ripple effects for weeks, months and years to come in PC. We witnessed Jason’s farewell for now, as he was taken into custody by the WSB, and Britt and Danny lost it as a result. I think we are building up to a very fun May Sweeps, and I cannot wait “General Hospital” fans!