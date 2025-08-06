WEST HOLLYWOOD—On West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, the West Hollywood House of Blues once stood, but it was demolished. In its place, the luxury hotel Pendry was constructed. The hotel no longer goes by that name. As of yesterday, it bears the name The Sun Rose West. This change is intended to mark a new start for the luxury hotel which includes it being a part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ L.V.X.



The Sun Rose West Hollywood is located at 8430 W Sunset Blvd. It contains 149 rooms and 37 suites, designed to remind guests of rooms in buildings constructed in an Art Deco style. While staying at the hotel, guests will be able to enjoy live musical events.



They can also enjoy unique restaurants, such as Wolfgang Puck’s Merois, a Pan-Asian restaurant located on the hotel’s roof, and the Moët Bubbles Bar, also situated on the roof. Its hours are limited to 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday and Saturday. In addition, there will be movie screenings on the roof which will be over at 8 p.m. every other Wednesday night as part of Merois’ Rooftop Movie Series. That is not all. In the hotel guests can enjoy a screening room and a bowling alley.



All of the events will be overseen by the Sun Rose West Hollywood’s creative director Adam Blackstone.



