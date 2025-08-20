LOS ANGELES—Summer is coming to a close. Alas, as people desire to flock to the beach and swim in the water, officials in the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health have issued warnings, telling residents of Los Angeles County to avoid entering the water at several beaches. The reason for this warning is that recent water tests have found bacteria present in the water at levels exceeding health department safety standards.



Residents of Los Angeles County are advised to avoid going into the water at the following locations: Topanga Canyon Beach as well as Topanga Canyon Beach, plus Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach and Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove. At those locations, people are also supposed to remain out of the water. The health department had previously issued warnings for the following beaches: Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.



Those warnings have been lifted. The reason for this is that water tests have revealed that bacteria is now back under safety levels.



More information can be found on the health department website.



http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/phcommon/public/eh/water_quality/beach_grades.cfm



Or by calling the Los Angeles County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.



