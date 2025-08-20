SANTA MONICA—The financial company Hankey Capital LLC has submitted two proposals to the Santa Monica city council to build a pair of buildings at 7th Street. One of them will be a high-rise building, and the other will be an affordable housing complex.



The high-rise building will be constructed at 1518-1524 7th Street after the ten-unit building located there is demolished. This project will include 104 units, which will be available at market rate, along with 20 units reserved as affordable housing units. Ottinger Architects will be designing this building. It will also oversee the design for the other building, located at 1238 7th Street. This building will include four levels and 23 units reserved for affordable housing.



On September 11, a virtual community meeting will be held on Zoom so the city council of Santa Monica can gather public feedback on the proposals, and it will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.



A slot in this session can be reserved on the company’s website.



https://www.7thstsantamonicaprojects.com



In addition, more information can be found on the website.