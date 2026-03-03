BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, February 28, the United States and Israel bombed Iran, and the Beverly Hills Police Department issued a community safety notice.

In this statement, which was released on both the department’s Facebook page and its X page, the Beverly Hills Police Department stated that it is paying attention to the unfolding situation in Iran.

The BHPD revealed that the focus is to protect all of the citizens that live in Beverly Hills, along with anyone who is currently visiting the city, and the owners of businesses that are based in the city. The number to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department for non-emergencies is 310-550-4951. For emergencies call 9-1-1.