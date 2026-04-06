BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department has announced that it is celebrating National Property and Evidence Professionals Appreciation Week.

The post on the BHPD Facebook page on April 3 at 11:13 a.m. indicated the purpose of this week’s celebration is to acknowledge the work of the department’s two Property Officers.

These officers keep track of evidence that is collected at crime scenes. In addition, they ensure that it is properly stored and documented.

The Beverly Hills Police Department noted that it wanted to thank the two property officers for their hard work.