Lakers Advance Past Rockets

HOUSTON, TX– After dropping the previous two games, the Houston Rockets were looking to send this entertaining series to a Game 7. LeBron James had other ideas, being aggressive early to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 98-78 drubbing at the Toyota Center on Friday, May 1.

The Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 4-2, advancing to the semifinals of the Western Conference playoffs. Their next opponent is the defending NBA Champions,the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“It’s not my style at all,” James told ESPN after posting 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the closeout victory. “I think me personally, the accepting and trying to be OK with the small victories.”

James became the oldest player in NBA history to lead all players in a playoff series in total points scored, according to NBA Analytics.

That series will start Tuesday. The San Antonio Spurs face the Minnesota Timberwolves other West semifinal.

Game 6 had no such headache. The Lakers took a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and never let it get back down to single digits. They still didn’t have their usual offense with Luka Dončić still out, but LeBron James kept doing what he’s done all series: turn back the clock.

Rui Hachimura (21 points) and Austin Reaves (15) were the only other Lakers players to score in double digits, but Deandre Ayton did have a huge game on the boards with 7 points and 16 rebounds.

The next round will be a different beast.

OKC is a dynasty in the making. The Thunder obliterated the Lakers in all four matchups this season. Going 4-0, each victory by double digits.

Luka Doncic is still recovering from his Grade 2 hamstring, so he will be unavailable for at least the first two games versus the Thunder.

If LeBron and the Lakers are able to beat Oklahoma City, it will be by far the greatest upset of the NBA Playoffs.

Game 1 is Tuesday night, tipoff is at 5:30 PM.