TOPANGA CANYON—On February 2, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that detectives from the Major Crimes Division (MCD) are announcing the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple vandalism hate crimes.

The LAPD reports that starting in August 2025, the LAPD Major Crimes Division began investigating a series of vandalism incidents targeting Jewish businesses along the Ventura Boulevard and Winnetka Avenue corridors. The vandalism involved the defacement of properties with swastikas and other hate-related graffiti.

The investigations led to the identification of Jose Antonio Montes Gutierrez. In total, MCD detectives secured a filing of five felony counts against Montes Gutierrez. These charges include Hate Crime and felony Vandalism.

On January 29, 2026, personnel from Major Crimes Division and Topanga Division served a search warrant at Montes Gutierrez’s residence in the San Fernando Valley. Gutierrez was taken into custody without any incident. Investigators searched Montes Gutierrez’s residence and recovered items of evidence related to the crime.

Gutierrez was booked at Van Nuys Jail for the five felony counts mentioned with a $250,000 bail. Booking Number 7171805.

Investigators will continue to review the case and the evidence collected and will work with the District Attorney’s office for further follow-up.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Major Crimes Division Detective Shannon Curtis at 213-486-7220. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.