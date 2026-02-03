TOPANGA CANYON—On Monday, February 2, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division are seeking the public’s help to identify additional victims following a sexual assault investigation.

On January 15, a 23-year-old female reported she had been sexually assaulted while receiving medical treatment in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect in the investigation was identified as Julius Czar Francisco, 33.

On January 16, around 5:50 p.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department Topanga Division located and arrested Francisco near the 12300 block of Osborne Street in Pacoima. He was booked for 261(a)(2), Rape by Force, under Booking Number 716374. He is currently out on bond.

Due to the nature of the assault, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division Sexual Assault Unit believe there are unreported victims of Francisco.

Anyone who was a victim of Julius Czar Francisco, or who has information related to this investigation, is asked to contact LAPD Topanga Division Sexual Assault Detectives at (818) 756-3264. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous may contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or visit. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the “P3 Tips” mobile application.